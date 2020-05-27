Senator Todd Young stops in Evansville to discuss ‘RESTART Act’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Senator Todd Young is touring the state promoting a new bipartisan bill to help small businesses.
It's called the RESTART Act.
Young was at Bob's Gym North in Evansville Wednesday because Bob's was one of the businesses that paid employees during the pandemic by using the Paycheck Protection Program.
This new "Restart Act" builds on the Paycheck Protection Program.
This bill would double the amount of time a business could spend their Paycheck Protection loan money from 8 to 16 weeks.
It also creates a second loan program for the hardest hit businesses, loaning them money for expenses like payroll, utilities, and rent for six months.
"We have a moral obligation to help them out and to sustain the operations so that they can pay their employees and other vendors and to continue to provide valuable services like gym memberships during this time," said Senator Young.
He says the RESTART loan has a seven-year term, and the first two years of the loan will have a fixed interest rate of two to four percent.
