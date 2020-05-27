Red Cross in need of blood donations as non-urgent, elective procedures resume

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross says they have an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, which increases the demand for blood products.
Red Cross officials are urging people to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that happened at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Red Cross officials say now through May 31, those who come in to donate blood will receive a free We’re All In This Together Red Cross T-shirt by mail while supplies last.
They say from June 1 through June 30, those who donate will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email.
