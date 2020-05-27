No charges will be filed in Pike Co. deputy involved shooting

No charges will be filed in Pike Co. deputy involved shooting
Pike Co. deputy involved shooting (Source: Pike Co. Prosecutor)
By Jill Lyman | May 27, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:45 PM

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We have an update to the deputy involved shooting in Pike County that happened in early May.

According to the Pike County prosecutor, no charges will be filed against Deputy Paul Collier.

Authorities say the deputy shot 69-year old Michael Faries after Faries pulled a gun from his pocket.

The prosecutor says after reviewing all evidence, including body camera video, he determined Deputy Collier acted reasonably and within his duties as law enforcement.

