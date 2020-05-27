New ‘Hunger Games’ book sells more than 500,000 copies

NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, reported Wednesday that “Songbirds and Snakes" topped last week's list with 270,000 copies sold. Collins' book, a prequel to her previous “Hunger Games” novels, came 10 years after the author seemingly wrapped up the Dystopian series with “Mockingjay." The Associated Press in a review praised the new novel, released May 19, as “mesmerizing” and called Collins “a master of building a fascinating world around complex characters.”