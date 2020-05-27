5 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., Indiana deaths up 21

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 32,437 confirmed positive cases and 1,871 deaths.
Tuesday, it showed 32,078 total confirmed cases and 1,850 deaths.
In our area, the map shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County.
The local Warrick County map shows one additional case.
ISDH will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Princeton.
It will be at Ivy Tech Community College on S. Crabtree Drive
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 253 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 186 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 165 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 26 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 17 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
