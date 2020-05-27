Local restaurants using mobile technology to keep customers safe amid pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic causing safety and health concerns, restaurant owners are looking for new ways to make sure their customers can dine in safely, and some are going high tech.
Imagine a group of people going out to eat at their favorite restaurant. Once they sit down at their table, a server hands them what initially looks like a business card.
“We got approached a few weeks ago when Evansville was getting ready to reopen, and some customers had some questions about what they’re going to do for their menus," Robb Myers, NetSavvy I.T. Consulting and Social Media Marketing said. “The health department said they wanted single-use menus.”
Rob Myers and Ryan Wagner are trying to make it easier for restaurant owners to give customers a contactless experience by using QR codes.
”We really feel strongly that this is the future of how we would like to go into a restaurant and view a menu," Ryan Wagner, Visual Rush Website and Designs Solutions said. “Not have to flip through a menu that has potentially been in dozens of other people’s hands."
All people have to do is open up the camera on their smartphone, hover over the QR code, and a pop up will appear. After clicking on it, customers will have the restaurant’s menu right in the palm of their hand.
“When I opened this restaurant, we didn’t have cellphones, we didn’t have computers, we used cash registers," Dan DiLegge, owner of DiLegge’s Restaurant said. “We’ve grown over the years - thanks to the younger generations for coming in here and teaching the old timers new tricks."
The pair says any restaurant can get involved too, and at affordable pricing.
“They can go on there and they can order their cards right online, right on our website very easily - again virtual, no touch," Myers said. “That’s the experience we want to have for them."
“Our idea has a takeaway, so you can keep the card if you want to look at the times and other information about the business," Wagner said. “There’s some flexibility there.”
For those interested in incorporating the QR code into their business, click here to learn more.
