Hopkins Co. flattens COVID-19 curve, residents attempt returning to normalcy

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One of the Tri-State’s most highly impacted areas during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has appeared to have flatten the curve.
“If you look back early March or April, Hopkins County was one of the fastest growing spots for COVID-19,” County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said.
A few months later and county leaders believe that’s no longer the case. County officials say only four COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last two weeks.
“We are very, very excited that things are getting better," Hopkins County resident Joanna Odum said.
It’s looking like the curve has flattened in Hopkins County, while the rest of Kentucky starts to reopen.
“It’s just good to be back to some normality where things aren’t where they used to be,” Odum said.
Officials say keeping case numbers down across the county is crucial as the summer inches closer.
“We got people going to the lakes, getting together for barbecues, things like that," Whitfield said. “We should want to ask people to continue to take precautions.”
These precautions include safety measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Meanwhile, county officials are encouraging people to do more activities outside.
“From the research I’ve done, the likelihood of spreading COVID-19 outside is much less likely,” Whitfield said.
So far, the Hopkins County community has lost 29 people to the coronavirus.
“That’s the number we really want to see flatten out because we know how hard it is on those families, especially now when we can’t even grieve,” Whitfield said.
Right now, officials say they have more access to PPE than they ever did before, which will also help with continuing to flatten the countywide curve.
