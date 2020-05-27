Henderson Police looking for stabbing suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are asking for the public’s help to find a stabbing suspect.
They say it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 5th Street.
Police say witnesses reported seeing a man with stab wounds being chased by another man with a knife.
Officers say they found 37-year-old Richard Wayne Brown collapsed on the back porch of a house with stab wounds.
He was taken to the emergency room, but his condition hasn’t been released.
Police say they found out the incident started in the 700 block of 5th Street and a search warrant was executed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers (270) 831-1111.
