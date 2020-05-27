Evansville family shelter seeking donations to accommodate more residents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last couple months have been hard on a lot of families economically, as many are turning toward homeless shelters for support and guidance due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m hoping that we can get up on our feet soon, and we get into a house or an apartment shortly,” one resident at Ozanam Family Shelter said. “Not everything you can do on your own, you always need help.”
Joanna Beck, executive director at Ozanam Family Shelter, says a lot of factors have contributed to the increased number of shelter residents over recent months.
“I think it’s partly due to the nature of homelessness in the area, but the economy is struggling and we’re seeing a lot of families coming in during this time," Beck said.
More than 40 people are currently living at Ozanam Family Shelter, which includes roughly 12 families.
“We provide three full meals a day, snacks, we give them laundry service, we provide bus transportation for them to find jobs,” Beck said.
The shelter’s workers are trying to accommodate as best as they can, but officials say they need help from the community. Ozanam Family Shelter is now accepting donations like hygiene items, canned goods, frozen meat and non-perishables.
“I think it is important to understand that everybody is human and people can always go through something that maybe they didn’t have complete control over,” Beck said.
Current residents at the shelter have expressed their tremendous gratitude for the help they have received during this trying time.
“This came in very handy and helpful," one resident said. “These people have taught me that it’s not always a bad thing to ask for help."
