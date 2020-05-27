EPD: Evansville man arrested in connection to Fri. night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 37-year-old Nicholas Thompson of Evansville was booked into jail Tuesday in connection to a Friday night shooting.
On Friday, May 22 around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sweetser Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Officers say they were advised by dispatch that a caller said a person was shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they say they found shell casings outside an apartment in the 600 block of Sweetser. They say they were also notified that the gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital.
Authorities say the victim had a gunshot wound to his arm and buttocks.
The affidavit states that a witness told officers they saw Thompson shooting at a vehicle before going back inside the apartment. The witness also says they saw the victim fall to the ground as Thompson was shooting.
Officers executed a search warrant for Thompson’s apartment. Inside, authorities say they found multiple rounds of ammunition, matching the shell casings found where the alleged shooting happened.
Nicholas Thompson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing a battery committed with a deadly weapon charge and is being held on no bond.
