Daviess Co. Public Library to gift 5 seniors with college survival baskets

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Public Library is giving away five college survival gift baskets to local graduating high school seniors.
Daviess County Public Library officials say with the coronavirus impacting everything from prom to sports and graduation, the Class of 2020 has been left with an unprecedented senior year.
“We understand how important senior year is,” says Tiffani Henry, Public Relations Coordinator, “and that for all of these kids their senior years did not go as planned. We are wanting to give away five survival college baskets to local high school seniors as a way to reward them for their hard work and understanding during this unique and difficult time."
Library officials say the baskets are valued at $100 each and contain various items needed for these seniors’ freshman year of college.
To register for the survival gift baskets, visit the library’s Facebook page and tell them about your graduate.
Winners will be announced on June 1.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.