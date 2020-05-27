Crews respond to Tues. morning storage unit fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Evansville Fire Department responded to Red Dot Storage on Pollack Avenue for a possible fire.
When crews arrived, firefighters say they found heavy smoke coming from one of the units in the back of the lot.
After forcing entry to the complex, the fire was quickly put out, containing the damage to just the one storage unit.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is considered accidental because someone who was living in the unit cooked next to a mattress with a charcoal grill.
They say no one was in the unit when firefighters were there.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.