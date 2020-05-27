Cooler; Rain Likely

The weather pattern is changing to feature more clouds and decent chances for rain through Friday afternoon. Mostly cloudy and cooler today with rain developing. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible but the severe weather threats will remain low through Friday.
Thursday and Friday, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms . Mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70’s to 80-degrees.
The weekend looks promising....filled with sunny skies and cooler weather. High temps dropping into the mid-70’s with low humidity to boot. Low temps sinking into the mid-50’s under clear skies.