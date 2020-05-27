Clouds & Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The weather pattern is changing to feature clouds and decent chances for rain through Friday afternoon. Grab the umbrella...low clouds and rain today with cooler high temps in the low to mid-70′s. Rain totals less than one quarter of an inch with higher amounts expected across southeast Illinois.
Thursday and Friday, rain likely with isolated thunderstorms . Mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70’s to 80-degrees. A low severe weather threat through Friday afternoon.
Agreeable weekend weather...filled with sunshine and comfortable temps. High temps dropping into the mid-70’s with low humidity to boot. Low temps sinking into the mid-50’s under clear skies.
