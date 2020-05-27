Bike shops witness rise in sales, repairs during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer is usually a busy time for bike shops like Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling in Vanderburgh County.
However, store management has recorded a surprising increase in sales over recent weeks.
“We’re starting to run low or run out of pretty much everything, and it’s a nationwide problem," Kirk Kendall, store manager of Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling said.
Kendall says that he’s seen a significant rise in people coming into the shop to purchase bicycles since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the Tri-State.
“Typically, I’ve got a couple hundred bikes in here under $100, but now I might have 10 or 15, depending," Kendall explained. "So stock is a lot lower than we typically are.”
Families are coming to Scheller’s to find bicycles and bike parts in order make some memories during the pandemic.
Kobie Smith, who went into the shop recently with her father and brother, says she loves riding her bike.
“Dad needs a mountain bike tire because we’re all going to go riding," Smith said.
Many customers are heading to the stop to restore bicycles that have gained a little dust.
“More and more, I’m seeing bikes that have been sitting in people’s garages, not used in a while," Nic Scott, the repairman for Scheller’s in Evansville said. "And with the current situation, getting out of the house, they’re wanting to ride more and more.”
In the back of the store, dozens of bikes are waiting for repairs.
“I’m seeing a lot of bikes that are 30 or 35 years old that haven’t been ridden," Scott said. "People wanting to get them out and spruce them up.”
Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling expects to receive a bigger inventory of bikes sometime later this fall.
In the meantime, store employees will continue to fulfill the community’s needs by making requested repairs.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.