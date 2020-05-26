IL surpasses 113K positive cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker gives coronavirus update.
Gov. Pritzker announces 113,195 total people have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 4,923 total deaths.
Giv. Pritzker says a total of 786,794 tests have been taken.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, the recovery rate is at 92%.
Over the weekend, Illinois Governor Pritzker and his administration released guidelines for businesses reopening in Phase 3 of Restore Illinois.
“In every aspect of our pandemic response, and especially as we begin to safely reopen meaningful swaths of our economy, our number one priority must be the health and safety of our workers, our customers, and Illinoisans at large,” Governor JB Pritzker said.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties reported Sunday.
- Wayne Co. - 9 cases, 1 death
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Edwards Co. -2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 2 case
