United Way of Southwestern Indiana hosting virtual K-Camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is hosting its annual K-Camp this summer, but leaders have decided to host this program virtually.
“Something is better than nothing,” says Caitlyn Legler, Community Impact Coordinator with the United Way of Southwestern Indiana.
This program is a partnership with EVSC and is designed to help preschoolers get a head start for kindergarten.
“We like to give students with little-to-no Pre-K or kindergarten experience an idea of what kindergarten will be like,” says Legler.
This year’s camp will be held on Zoom, but leaders say campers will get weekly packages delivered to their door with materials for each week like markers, paper and play-dough.
Students will also receive books, one for every day of the week.
Even though students will not be able to learn in person, this year’s teacher Lyndsey Schneider says there will be plenty of takeaways for students and parents.
“They take away being able to write their own name, recognizing some of their letters and sounds, as well as counting," says Lyndsey Schneider, K-Camp instructor and EVSC teacher. "I just think that’s a huge jump from where they might not have had that experience before, especially if they haven’t been to preschool.”
The best news for interested parents; there is still time to register. Leaders of K-Camp have extended their registration deadline until Wednesday morning at 10.
“We do have room for more students, and we are welcoming them to come,” says Legler.
Interested parents can learn more on the United Way’s website.
