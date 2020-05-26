Tri-State Food Bank receives donation from local company

May 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 8:40 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company has donated $50,000 to the Tri-State Food Bank.

The non-profit has been dealing with increased needs because of the pandemic.

Lyondell-Basell officials say the contribution is part of the company’s global $1.3 million donations to support food banks in 17 countries.

The company’s materials are found in many products being used to protect people from COVID-19, including medical equipment and cleaning products.

