Tri-State Food Bank receives donation from local company

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville company has donated $50,000 to the Tri-State Food Bank.
The non-profit has been dealing with increased needs because of the pandemic.
Lyondell-Basell officials say the contribution is part of the company’s global $1.3 million donations to support food banks in 17 countries.
The company’s materials are found in many products being used to protect people from COVID-19, including medical equipment and cleaning products.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.