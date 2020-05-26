Summer Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day was the first day this year we reached 90-degrees under mostly sunny skies. Today will feature late June like weather which has been locked in place all weekend. Scattered storms will be fueled by the afternoon heat and humidity. Skies becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 80’s. The severe weather threats will remain low through Wednesday.
Tonight, most of the storms will fizzle after sunset. Skies becoming partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60's.
Wednesday, not as warm but a 50% chance of diurnal fueled thunderstorms. Partly sunny and humid with high temps in the lower 80’s.
