Scattered showers, milder temps, clear weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The humid air over the Tri-State will feed showers and thunderstorms each afternoon/evening through the end of the week. Widespread severe weather not expected, but some storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain or hail. Rain chances are highest on Wednesday and Thursday, and begin to taper off by the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s through Friday, then drop into the mid 70s over the weekend with lows sinking into the middle 50s.