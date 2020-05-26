Posey County Fair canceled

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Fair set to be held in July has now been canceled.
The Posey County Fair Association’s Board of Directors announced the decision on Facebook Tuesday.
They say they will ensure the fairgrounds are ready for the livestock shows sponsored by the 4-H council, but all fair board events are canceled.
They say they will use this time to continue improvements to the fairgrounds, and they hope to host some weekend events later this year.
