OPD seeing increase in overdoses on altered pills

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say, within the last week, there has seen a significant increase in drug overdoses where different types of prescription medications appear to have been altered with an unknown substance.
They say each of these overdoses have required the use of Naloxone (Narcan) to save the person’s life.
Police say the pills were being taken after being illegally obtained.
Detectives with the Owensboro Police Department - Street Crimes Unit are asking anyone with additional information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
