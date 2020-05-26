New Daviess Co. Middle School to cost $6.5 million less than expected

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess Co. Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins has a positive update about the new Daviess County Middle School Construction project.
He says the pre-bid process showed the school would cost $34.3 million. However, after receiving four competitive bids for the project, the lowest bid from Danco Construction came in at $27.85 million.
“The Danco bid reflects a savings of approximately $6.5 million – almost 20 percent of the amount originally anticipated for this project. While we were prepared to proceed with the original cost estimate, based on our “Kids First” commitment to ensuring that every student receives a quality education in a clean, safe, positive learning environment, we are pleased to report that the bid submitted by Danco reflects a price per square foot that is at a 15-year low for school construction projects in Kentucky,” said Robbins.
Officials say the funding for the project is a 20-year bond that can only be used for school construction purposes.
Robbins say 24 of the 39 contractors on the project are local companies.
Construction of the new DCMS is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1, 2021, with plans for students to begin classes in their new school with the start of the second semester in January 2022.
The previously announced date was August 2021.
Here is a list of the four bids:
Danco Construction – $27,850,000 (low bidder)
A & K Construction – $27,911,200 – Difference from low bid: $61,200 or 0.2%
Envision Contractors – $28,872,000 – Difference from low bid: $1,022,000 or 3.6%
Hartz Contracting – $29,327,042 – Difference from low bid: $1,477,042 or 5.3%
