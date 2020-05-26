New Daviess Co. Middle School to cost $6.5 million less than expected

“The Danco bid reflects a savings of approximately $6.5 million – almost 20 percent of the amount originally anticipated for this project. While we were prepared to proceed with the original cost estimate, based on our “Kids First” commitment to ensuring that every student receives a quality education in a clean, safe, positive learning environment, we are pleased to report that the bid submitted by Danco reflects a price per square foot that is at a 15-year low for school construction projects in Kentucky,” said Robbins.