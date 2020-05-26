Muhlenberg Co. loses millions from TVA closing

MUHLENBERG Co., Ky (WFIE) - Tennessee Valley Authority’s Paradise Fossil Power Plant shut down in February, and county officials say they’re now seeing a dip in their budget after losing millions of dollars in TVA funds.
“I’ve lived in Muhlenburg County all of my life,” Steve Martin said.
Muhlenberg County leaders announced a $2.3 million budget cut after losing Tennessee Valley authority funds.
“The coal mining industry has been the source of revenue for everything,” Martin said.
Muhlenberg County resident Steve Martin says he’s not surprised by this loss of funding.
“I’ve had relatives and friends that have all lost their jobs, and either had to move away or drive in great distances to keep their jobs,” Martin said.
Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee says they’ve known for some time that coal mining plants shutting down, like Tennessee Valley Authority’s Paradise Fossil Power Plant, would impact the community negatively.
“We’ve had a loss of jobs. Reduce coal severance monies, TVA is no longer burning coal," McGehee said. "Those allocated monies have been significantly reduced.”
Moving forward McGehee says they’ll be assessing their budget and discussing what they can cut.
“We’re going to be taking a look at some training monies, we’ll also look at some other monies that offices spend that might not be absolutely necessary," McGehee said. “That could be cell phones.”
McGehee’s message to residents is to stay calm.
“Some of the decisions we make may be painful to our officeholders, painful to the general public, as far as cuts and services go,” McGehee said.
As this mining town looks towards what’s next for their economy.
“We have to look for other ways to become progressive and other ways to make sure people have gainful employment,” McGehee said.
McGehee says that they are still looking at what they are going to cut. The next step is to review plans to do so.
