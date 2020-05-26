10 Mt. Vernon residents facing drug charges in Posey County

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - 10 Mount Vernon residents are facing drug-related charges as a result of an undercover investigation by the Posey County Drug Task Force along with assistance from the FBI, Indiana State Police and Department of Child Services.
The following people are facing drug charges.
- Crystal Davis, 41, charged with attempted dealing in methamphetamine
- Buddy Snelling, 45, charged with visiting a common nuisance
- Brittni Hanmore, 32, charged with attempted dealing in methamphetamine
- Tyler Gomez, 26, charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
- Jamie Ashby,35, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
- Garrett Owen, 27, charged attempted dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in methamphetamine
- Jason Hall, 29, charged with maintaining a common nuisance
- Rondre Cook, 31, charged with dealing in methamphetamine
- Thomas Peters, 43, charged with dealing in methamphetamine
- Ryan Gomez, 40, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance
At this time, all the subjects have been arrested and are in custody except for Buddy smelling. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Snelling, you are asked to call Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320
“No matter our differences and thoughts on the Covid-19 issue, this is an example to the public that nothing will stand between community safety and cleanup so that we are able to provide a greater environment for the people of Posey County,” said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. “Throughout this process, for the safety and security of the other inmates in our facility, we are still taking precautionary measures to help ensure a healthy environment for all inmates.”
Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented, “This is a great day for Posey County. I am incredibly grateful for our Drug Task Force – (Posey County Prosecutor’s Office) Investigator Kenny Rose, (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Dustin Seitz and (Mt. Vernon Police Department) Detective Korben Sellers. Those guys work tirelessly each and every day to remove illegal narcotics and those responsible for selling illegal narcotics from our community. Because of their hard work, and the work of so many other members of Posey County law enforcement, there are less drugs and drugs dealers in our community today than there were yesterday.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.