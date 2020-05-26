Mayor Winnecke addresses different mental health resources

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke held a media briefing outside of the civic center to talk about mental health resources.
All of the mental health professionals strongly encourage people to check up on their family, friends, and children to make sure that any trauma during the pandemic hasn’t affected their mental health.
Emily Reidford with Mental Health of America says many employers are offering mental health resources as they welcome back their employees. So it’s important to contact your employer about anything readily available for you.
Reidford also said on the Mental Health of America website, you can access a screening that will help you better determine if you should proceed with other mental health resources.
“That gives people a baseline to check in with themselves, understand a little bit about what’s happening and also provides us support with how do you talk to your provider, what kind of information do they need to understand about what’s going on with your situation, check out those screenings, take one yourself, there’s even one for youth on there as well. So if you are concerned about a youth, definitely reach out to them as well," Reidford said.
Some of the other mental health care professionals also touched on if you are currently unemployed, there are still resources for you.
You can visit Southwestern.org and go to the COVID-19 page for more information.
