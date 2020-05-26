Local restaurant hiring for busy summer season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some businesses are still shut down because of the pandemic, others are re-open and hoping for a profitable summer season.
The Rooftop Bar and Grill manager tells us they're hiring for numerous positions.
From dish washing, to kitchen help, to serving and bar tending, the restaurant is hiring more people for the busy season.
The manager tells us they're also taking inquires now about hiring at the Landing in Newburgh.
We're kind of planning for the future right now because we expect to be at 100% capacity here soon," said Manager River Priest. "And whenever that does come, we want to be ready. We want our servers and bartenders to be ready for all that. So definitely doing hiring right now and want to help everyone kind of get trained in while we're still under these limits."
If you’re interested in applying you can go to the Rooftop, give them a call, or message them on their Facebook page and someone will get back to you with further instructions.
