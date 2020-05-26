KSP arrest Providence man on DUI, drug possession charges after traffic stop

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence, Kentucky man is in jail facing driving under the influence and drug possession charges after a traffic stop.
Kentucky State Police troopers say they saw a driver of a pickup truck not wearing a seatbelt on Factory Outlet Drive in Hanson around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.
They pulled over 50-year-old Tony Galbraith. After further investigation, troopers say he was in possession of meth, marijuana and narcotic pills.
Galbraith was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
