Hancock Co. High School hosts graduation parade

HANCOCK Co., Ky (WFIE) - Hancock County High School hosts its graduation parade Tuesday.
A graduating class of around 121 all lined up at the school, then took off on their parade route that went through Hawesville, Lewisport and Windward Heights neighborhood.
14 News spoke to one student and what he thinks about the unique ceremony.
“I kind of like it, no one’s done this before it’s something new for all of us to do and actually being able to get out of the house, that’s kind of cool,” senior Nate Grut said.
The class concluded the parade with students walking on stage accepting their diplomas.
