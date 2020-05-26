Green River District shares address of COVID-19 patients to help first responders

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is now sharing the addresses, but not the names of confirmed COVID-19 patients with first responders.
Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave tells us having this list allows dispatch to notify first responders that they’ll be going to a home with a person that may have the virus.
The 911 director says this list is updated daily, removing the addresses of those who have quarantined for the proper amount of time and adding the addresses of new positive cases.
Nave says they don’t dictate what the first responders do with this information. He says they just inform them of what’s happening so they can be best prepared.
“They do want the information, I do know that," Nave said. "They like knowing what they’re going into so that they can prepare for it. Now how they prepare and what they respond to, I don’t know the answer to that but they like to know.”
Other communities are using this process as well. We talked with Evansville Central Dispatchers who say they’re using the same system.
