Green River District reports no new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Health officials say their total confirmed cases is at 627 in the district. They say 484 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing they had no new cases or deaths over Memorial Day weekend. Their total case number stands at 219 and 164 people have recovered.
The Green River District Health Department will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing this week.
Curbside testing will be available at our clinic site in McLean County Tuesday. We will also provide testing from our mobile unit in Fordsville, Kentucky in Ohio County Tuesday.
Testing will be available at our Daviess, Hancock, Union, and Webster County clinic locations on Wednesday, May 27. We will also provide testing from our mobile unit at the Henderson Housing Authority on Wednesday.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.
Kroger will also be providing testing at Henderson Community and Technical College Tuesday through May 28. To sign-up for the Kroger testing site, go here.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 485 cases, 7 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 302 cases, 5 deaths, 245 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 219 cases, 28 deaths, 164 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 150 cases, 98 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 104 cases, 4 deaths, 76 recovered
- Webster Co. - 33 cases, 30 recovered
- McLean Co. - 23 cases, 1 death, 19 recovered
- Union Co. - 9 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases, 6 recovered
These are the numbers for food plant workers in our area reported Thursday, May 21. Please note the worker could live in another county and would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (298 positive employees, 1 employee death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (41 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (99 positive employees)
