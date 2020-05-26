Few new COVID-19 cases reported locally, Indiana deaths up by 18

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 32,078 total confirmed cases and 1,850 deaths.
Monday, it showed 31,715 confirmed positive cases and 1,832 deaths.
In our area, the map shows one additional case in Spencer County.
Dubois County health officials say there are three new cases Tuesday.
ISDH will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Princeton.
It will be at Ivy Tech Community College on S. Crabtree Drive
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 248 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 186 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 164 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 26 cases
- Posey Co. -17 cases
- Gibson Co. - 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 17 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
