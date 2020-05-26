Evansville Civic Center partially reopened

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Civic Center in Evansville partially reopened Tuesday.
It’s the first day any activity has happened at the facility since March.
Employees have now started coming back.
They are required to have their temperatures checked and go through a list of questions before they can enter.
The Vanderburgh County Superior Court also reopened to the public for the first time in months.
Judge Les Shively said there will be precautionary measures in place for those who visit.
The Civic Center doesn’t officially open back up to the public until June 15.
Officials with Superior Court say everyone will have their temperature taken at the door, face masks are required, and no purses or bags will be allowed inside the buildings.
