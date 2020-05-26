EPD investigating deadly overnight shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday weekend came to a close with a deadly shooting in Evansville.
Police tell us they were called to a home on the corner of West Oregon and Baker Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say a large crowd was at the home when they got there.
Police tell us a person had been shot.
They say the victim was taken to Deaconess Midtown where they later died.
The person’s name has not been released yet.
Police say an investigation is underway into what led to the shooting.
Shortly before police were called to that shooting, they responded to another report of shots fired on West Virginia.
It’s not known if the two shootings are connected.
