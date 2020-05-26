Early voting begins in Vanderburgh County with social distancing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting started on Tuesday in Vanderburgh County. And despite the pandemic, people were allowed inside polling locations.
Civic Center employees asked voters some questions before going inside to vote. They also checked voters’ temperatures.
They are asking the public to wear face masks and if you do not have one, they do have some disposable ones on hand.
People socially distanced and took note of the lines spaced six feet apart on the ground. The civic center also put out signs to remind people to social distance.
One voter tells 14 News the steps made her feel safe.
“I came here because I love voting," Jaime Emig said. “I think it’s our right and what was different today was just the precautions before you go in. The temperature checks, the questions. Everybody inside was so nice and helpful, and it didn’t really feel different inside, minus using a q-tip as a stylus.”
Voting will start back up at the Civic Center on Wednesday at 8:00 am and last until 4:00 p.m. You can also vote at 5 different EVPL locations around town. Those all open at noon.
Here is a full list of locations and times.
