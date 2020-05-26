Campers back at Scales Lake

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Scales Lake is now open to campers in Warrick County.
Tuesday was the first day campers were welcomed back for the season.
The park director says they have several restrictions in place to meet state guidelines.
He says they're only renting every other campsite and limiting the number of people at each site to six.
The playgrounds are still closed, but the bike trails and petting zoo are open.
Workers tell us a decision on re-opening the beach should be made by the end of the week.
