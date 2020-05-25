Warm & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day will feature a summer like airmass which has been cemented in place all weekend. Most of the scattered storms will be fueled by the afternoon heat and humidity. Skies becoming partly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s. The severe weather threats will remain low through Wednesday. However, storms that fire, will produce cloud to ground lightning and brief gusty winds 30 to 40 miles an hour.