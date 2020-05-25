USI basketball player arrested on drunk driving charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A University of Southern Indiana basketball player was arrested early Sunday morning after police say they found him asleep behind the wheel while sitting at an intersection.
Around 3:50 Sunday morning, officers say they were dispatched to North Saint Joseph Avenue and West Franklin Street for a report of a person down behind the wheel of a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they saw a silver SUV sitting at the intersection and found 22-year-old Clayton Hughes bent over unresponsive with the vehicle in drive. They say there were also open beer cans within reach, sitting in the console.
Officers say they repeatedly knocked on the window and shined flashlights inside the SUV until Hughes slowly woke up.
Officers say they removed Hughes from the SUV and placed him in handcuffs after unlocking the doors.
Officers say they could smell alcohol coming from his breath and gave Hughes a portable breath test. Officers say he blew a .16.
When Hughes was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, officers say he blew a .114.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
