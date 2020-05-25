Sunset Cemetery holds Memorial Day service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunset Cemetery in Evansville honored those who have served our country this Memorial Day.
Some who attended the service told us that regardless of a pandemic, there always needs to be a way to recognize the day.
We talked to a few people who came out to pay their respects. They say they’re thankful the cemetery held the service as many were cancelled because of COVID-19.
They tell us it’s important not to forget the ones who have fought and served for our country.
Guests say they felt safe as most people were wearing masks and chairs were spaced out.
We’ll have more from those who attended the Memorial Day service tonight on 14 News.
