Summer-like weather pattern continues through midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers and storms are possible this evening, but many of us will stay dry. Any rain we do see will likely taper off before midnight. Temperatures made it into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon and will fall back through the 70s and 80s this evening under partly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. As has been the pattern for several days now, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will probably pop up Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see that rain.
Most of the rain will taper off Tuesday night, but a stray shower is still possible. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
We may see a few more clouds Wednesday, but it will still be partly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Once again, spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible from around midday through the afternoon and evening.
More widespread rain is expected Thursday and Friday as a cold front pushes down from the north-northwest and into the Tri-State, but severe weather is not expected at this time. High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.
Clearer, cooler weather will take over as that cold front pushes off to our south-southeast this weekend. A stray shower may linger into Saturday morning, but sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon, and the clear skies will continue through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s both days.
