Summer-like weather pattern continues through midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers and storms are possible this evening, but many of us will stay dry. Any rain we do see will likely taper off before midnight. Temperatures made it into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon and will fall back through the 70s and 80s this evening under partly cloudy skies, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.