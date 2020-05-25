Phase 4 of Indiana’s reopening plan starts June 14

INDIANA (WFIE) - Phase four of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan starts June 14.
During that phase of the plan, retail stores and malls can reopen at full capacity.
Restaurant dining rooms will be able to function at 75 percent capacity while bars and nightclubs will be able to open at 50 percent capacity.
Businesses like movie theaters and bowling alleys can also reopen so can museums and zoos. Amusement parks can also begin functioning at 50 percent capacity.
Right now, it’s unknown if the date for phase four will move up.
Governor Holcomb did move up the state’s third stage by a few days for Memorial Day weekend.
Now gyms, tennis and basketball court, as well as campgrounds, are open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.