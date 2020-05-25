Owensboro tattoo shop ecstatic about reopening

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Monday is the first day tattoo shops can reopen in Kentucky.
In Owensboro, Hooded Crow Tattoo and Permanent Cosmetics opened their doors for the first time since early March - which has put a strain on their business.
They put new measures in place to follow health guidelines.
Right now, they cannot accept walk-in customers and ask customers to set up appointments online or over the phone. Customers will have their temperature taken and must wear a mask during their appointment.
Owner Mike White says he’s ecstatic to get back to working with his clients - despite restrictions.
Being closed for a couple of months - it really gives you some time off to get you re-motivated and get back into it," White said. “We’re ready to have it back open full force for sure. But until then, we’re just going to abide by the new guidelines.”
The shop also has their customers fill out their paperwork online, so that can be done without human contact.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.