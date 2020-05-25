Owensboro neighborhood hosts Memorial Day picnic

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Some Owensboro residents are spending their Memorial Day in a different way this year - with a social distancing picnic.
With the coronavirus still looming, the Christie Place neighborhood came up with an alternative way to celebrate. Neighbors gathered up and down the block.
Each of them serving a different type of dish, from chips to baked beans and hot dogs. Christie Place resident Jim Duncan says they’ve found an alternative way to celebrate while still remembering the reason for the holiday.
“We knew there would not be a large crowd at one time, you know, up and down the street, just two or three here, two or three there,” Duncan said.
Under Governor Beshear’s latest executive order, groups of up to ten people are allowed to gather in Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.