Owensboro-Daviess Co. Veterans Organization finds way to honor veterans amid pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Many of the traditional Memorial Day events across the Tri-State are cancelled, but the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization is still finding a way to honor veterans.
Each Memorial Day they read the names of veterans who have died over the last year.
The reading, typically open to the public, was instead streamed through the city’s Facebook page.
Our Erin McNally will give you a closer look at how the veterans organization will be observing the holiday on 14 News tonight.
