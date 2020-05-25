Owensboro-Daviess Co. Veterans Organization finds way to honor veterans amid pandemic

Owensboro-Daviess Co. Veterans Organization finds way to honor veterans amid pandemic
May 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 11:40 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Many of the traditional Memorial Day events across the Tri-State are cancelled, but the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization is still finding a way to honor veterans.

Each Memorial Day they read the names of veterans who have died over the last year.

The reading, typically open to the public, was instead streamed through the city’s Facebook page.

Memorial Day service 2020

Posted by City of Owensboro KY - Mayor's Office on Monday, May 25, 2020

Our Erin McNally will give you a closer look at how the veterans organization will be observing the holiday on 14 News tonight.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.