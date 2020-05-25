New local Indiana COVID-19 cases reported, state deaths up by 8

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the coronavirus map.
It now shows 31,715 total confirmed positive cases and 1,832 deaths.
Sunday it showed the total number of positive cases were 31,376 with 1,824 total deaths.
The map showed eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in both Warrick and Gibson Counties.
Officials in Dubois County said Monday they have four new positive cases.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 248 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 183 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 164 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 27 cases
- Posey Co. -17 cases
- Gibson Co. - 14 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 16 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
