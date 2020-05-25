KSP release update on damaged Panther Creek Bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police release an update as they continue to search for the truck they believe damaged the Panther Creek Bridge last week.
Last week, KSP says a truck left its crane up when it tried to cross the bridge. That crane likely struck the bridge, causing damage to a structure only open for the past six months.
The bridge is once again closed indefinitely. Troopers are asking anyone who had a propane tank removed or delivered around that time, or knows the owner-operator of the truck in the photo, to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312.
