Kruckemeyer & Cohn hosts Memorial Day ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday’s Memorial Day services looked a little different for everyone. That’s why Kruckemeyer & Cohn Jewelers on Evansville’s east side decided to host a ceremony of their own.
“It’s not about sales, and it’s not about the store," says Gary Radford, director of operations for Kruckemeyer & Cohn Jewelers. "It’s about honoring our fallen veterans and the sacrifice they gave for us.”
Dozens of people came to the memorial and brought with them flags, badges and even stuffed animals.
“We had representatives here Monday from the Rolling Thunder, the motorcycle club was here," Radford says. "We had the state troopers here representing. The sheriff’s department was here representing. We just had a great bunch of people that just dropped what they’re doing Monday to come in and help us put this together.”
This is the first year for this event, and organizers say they are thankful for the overwhelming support.
“This year, with all the issues going on in this world and in this country, we wanted to put together a small ceremony to honor our veterans,” Radford says.
Radford says while this year’s Memorial Day does look a little different, this is a ceremony he plans to host every year.
