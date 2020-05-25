Kentucky hair salons re-opening

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Monday was the first day hair salons and some other businesses could open back up in Kentucky.
Shear Attractions in Henderson is just one hair salon that is welcoming their clients back.
Owner Jamie Wallace says they're doing everything they can to make sure their clients walk in and walk out safely and satisfied.
She says they're following all of the guidelines to make sure the salon is sanitized properly.
They have plastic shields between every washing station, and they're wearing masks and sanitizing tools.
"When you arrive, you will call your stylist to let them know that you're here. Once your stylist is ready, they will contact you via text or phone and tell you that you can come in, said Wallace. "As you can see, we are all wearing masks. The clients are asked to wear masks. It's recommended but not required, so we aren't going to refuse service if you don't have one."
Just like many other salons that we’ve seen re-open, they are only allowed one client per stylist at a time, which Wallace says is making booking appointments take a lot longer.
