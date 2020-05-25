Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool open for the summer

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool is now open to the public.
Monday, more than 100 people showed up to swim.
Jasper Park officials say due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, capacity has been cut in half.
They say normal full capacity is 600, but it's going to be at 300 until July 4 when they'll open at normal capacity.
On Sunday, park officials said they had about 75 swimmers.
Lifeguards don't have to wear masks on the stand. Concession stand or check in workers do. Concession workers must also wear gloves.
One pool goer says she was excited the pool opened because at one point she was considering buying a pool for her kids this summer.
"I mean I'm pretty comfortable with coming out. We've been stuck in the house for about four weeks so it's kind of nice to get out," said Jessica Vold.
Park officials say there is a cleaner going around every hour, sanitizing chairs, tables, and the concession area.
Lawn chairs are six feet apart. If families want to sit closer together, park officials say that's fine.
They also put a line up saying no food beyond this point, because they don't want food or drink getting into the pool for health reasons.
Park officials say they’ve been working closely with the Dubois County Health Department to make sure they’re following CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.