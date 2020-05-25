Henderson bagpiper honors veterans on Memorial Day

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - One thing missing from Henderson’s Central Park is the 5,300 crosses that are normally displayed to honor our fallen veterans during Memorial Day weekend. 14 News Photojournalist Jake Embrey shows us the sights and sounds of one man who wanted to make sure there was a proper celebration for our fallen heroes.
“I am out here honoring the men and women who have served our country in the military. Just want to remember them on Memorial Day,” Seton Norris said.
“The songs that I played today were of course ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.' And then the five anthems to the armed forces. And then, of course, ‘Amazing Grace,’ and then I ended with TAPS.”
“My father would have a cross here, and the 5,300 crosses weren’t able to be put up this year. I can still see them in my mind. They’ve been there enough years that I can still see them.”
“I’m glad that I’ve been able to do what God’s allowed me to do, and to be able to play this instrument, and honor them with the songs that I’m able to play.”
Henderson City Officials say they hope to return to their regular tradition for Memorial Day 2021.
